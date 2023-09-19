Knight posts another shutout in GL victory

PALMDALE — The Knight girls flag football team won its home opener with a 20-0, Golden League victory over Palmdale on Monday night.
It was the second straight shutout for the Hawks in Golden League play.
“It was our first home game ever, so it was nice to put on a good show,” Knight coach Ryan Tarnoff said.
The Hawks (3-1, 2-0 GL) scored all 20 of their points in the first half with their backs to the wind.
“The wind was a big factor in the game,” Tarnoff said. “It was very hard for the girls to throw into the wind today.”
The Hawks’ defense also played a big part in the win as they forced several incomplete passes and had four flags pulled the entire game.
“Our defense again played lights out,” Tarnoff said. “They were doing their jobs on coverage and making it hard to complete passes. … Today, all the credit goes to the defense and giving the offense the confidence to go out and take the risks that we do.”
Knight freshman Zaria Anderson had an interception, while teammate Cherrysh Tryon recorded six quarterback hurries and a sack and led the team in tackles.
“Her defensive pressure tonight was just out of this world,” Tarnoff said of Tryon. “Two games in a row, she has absolutely changed games. Her speed and ability to make quarterbacks uncomfortable, makes things easier on defense.”
Knight quarterback Desiree Ahumada completed 20-of-27 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Samantha Henley caught her first ever touchdown for the Hawks, finishing with three catches for 26 yards.
Knight’s Jaylene Aguilar and Alia Tate also caught touchdown passes. Aguilar finished with three catches for 24 yards, while Alia Tate had four catches for 47 yards.
Amia Tate caught six passes for 68 yards and caught a two-point conversion for the Hawks.
Knight hosts a non-league game against SEED School of LA tonight at 6 p.m. and plays a non-league game at Vasquez on Wednesday before competing in the Rams Tournament on Saturday at Loyola Marymount University. The Hawks take on Quartz Hill, also 2-0, in Golden League play next Monday.
Palmdale (2-6, 0-2) hosts Antelope Valley next Monday.
Highland 42, Littlerock 0
