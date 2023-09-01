Knight picks up first win

PALMDALE — Knight head coach John Quam looked nervous on the sidelines prior to his team’s game against Heritage.
That seemed odd as this wasn’t Quam’s first rodeo roaming the sidelines.
There could have been several reasons for that. First, this was Quam’s home opener as the new head coach for the Hawks. Second, he could have been worried about how his third string quarterback might play since injuries have riddled his team early on. Finally, the fact that he had to incorporate a new offense in only a week since Knight was down to its third stringer could have caused some anxiety.
Whatever the reason, once visiting Heritage received the opening kickoff, all the nerves went away, and the Hawks stole the show.
Led by a stingy defense, Knight won its first game of the Quam-era with a convincing 18-7 victory over the Patriots, Thursday night at Knight High.
“Our defense was lights out tonight,” Quam said. “Coach (Daniel) Joo had a great game plan and the kids had a great week of practice. The kids have really absorbed what we’re trying to do. I’m super excited about tonight. This is a great win for the program.”
The injury bug has plagued the Hawks (1-2) early on this season as starting quarterback Joshua Suarez broke his collarbone in the first game against San Marcos. Then, backup quarterback David Cova hurt his ankle in the same game.
Enter Ajay Coronado.
Coronado, one of the Hawks’ best receivers, had to step in and lead the team and all Coronado did was throw for a score and rush for another.
“I thought we played great,” Coronado said. “I thought we could have made more plays, but we got the dub and that’s all that matters. We were amazing, and we needed this one bad. We had to have this one. It was our home opener, and we needed to make a statement.”
Both teams had trouble moving the ball in the first quarter, however, Knight got a break in the second quarter after a punt was muffed by a Patriots’ player and scooped up by the Hawks on the Heritage 27-yard line with less than two minutes remaining in the half.
Three plays later, Coronado threw a strike over the middle just past the outstretched hands of a Heritage (0-3) player and into the hands of Jason Perkins for a 20-yard touchdown. Knight went into the locker room with a 6-0 lead.
Back from the break, the Patriots got great field position following a muffed punt by the Hawks and moved the ball all the way in the red zone. But Knight’s stout defense withstood the test and Perkins intercepted a pass from Elijah Sanchez and returned it 70 yards all the way to the Patriots’ 16-yard line.
Coronado bulled his way into the end zone from three yards out for the score to extend the lead to 12-0.
“We were able to capitalize on their turnovers,” Quam said. “In the first game (against San Marcos), they capitalized off our mistakes, but tonight we capitalized on theirs.
“We didn’t play well offensively in first half, but in the second half we made some adjustments which seemed to work.”
The Hawks forced Heritage to commit four turnovers.
Unfortunately for Knight, Coronado injured his ankle late in the third quarter after breaking up a pass. He didn’t return and Perkins, the team’s fourth string quarterback took the remainder of the snaps for the game.”
“Our team did what we were supposed to do. I’m so proud of them,” Perkins said. “We had some bad plays, but we had some really good ones too. The team definitely wanted this. Our defense went out and did what they did. I’m excited about this victory.”
The Hawks capped an impressive night defensively and extended their lead to 18-0 after Elias Sanchez grabbed a fumble and scampered into the end zone from 38 yards out with 5:31 remaining to put the icing on the cake.
“It’s good we have a bye next week so we can get these kids healthy,” Quam said. “There’s going to be a lot of ice rolling.”
