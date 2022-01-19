PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team seemed to be in complete control of its Golden League match against Palmdale on Tuesday evening, only to see the Falcons tie the game in the second half.
The Hawks responded by scoring two goals in a seven-minute span in the second half to break a tie and pull out a 3-1 victory at Knight High School.
Knight (11-1-1, 8-0-1) remains in a tie for first place with Quartz Hill, while Palmdale (5-10, 3-5) is tied for fourth place with Lancaster.
“I felt we could have done better,” said Knight senior Alondra Munguia, a four-year varsity player. “We could have scored more on them. We got too confident, I think, with the one, but then after the two, we picked it up. We weren’t keeping the intensity. We were just kicking the ball, playing their game.”
Munguia scored two goals for Knight, including the lone goal in the first half.
Munguia scored in the 22nd minute from 10 yards out on a pass from senior Liliana Garcia. Munguia put the shot to the left of a diving Palmdale goalie, Tania Campos.
Munguia had two shots later in the first half, from 20 and 30 yards, saved.
“I thought we touched the ball real well at the half line, but everything to finish, as soon as we got to the 18, I felt that we kept the ball too long,” Knight coach Juan Paolo said. “We didn’t share up front. It was almost like everyone wanted to finish their own shot. We tried to give it away tonight. I think this is the worst game we played all year and we tried to give the game away. A good team always finds a way to win, but it was hard. It was hard to see what went on here tonight.”
The Hawks had a few shots saved early in the second half, but nothing to match the opportunity the Falcons got in the 58th minute.
After a throw-in near the Knight goal, the Hawks were whistled for a handball in the box, giving Palmdale a penalty kick.
Knight junior goalie Veronica Lopez deflected the initial penalty kick by Palmdale junior Sarahi Castro Zambrano. The deflected ball bounced off the right post and back out to Zambrano, who chipped it in to the right of Lopez, who did not have time to recover from the deflection.
“I was happy with the half line when the game started. Our half line was Monserrat (Ochoa), she came in 15 minutes into the game and she settled the ball in the middle,” Paolo said. “We had our chances. You saw how many shots we took in the first half, just weak shots. I was pretty upset with what was going on from three quarters of the field up in both halves. I felt that we were just too comfortable. Everybody wanted to finish their own shots.
“I hope they learned their lesson today. I thought when they scored that PK, I thought ‘Don’t tell me we are going to leave our championship on the field today.’”
The Hawks learned their lesson when Palmdale tied the game, immediately increasing their offensive pressure.
Knight was awarded a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, when Ochoa was fouled in the box.
Knight junior Vivian Martinez sharply put the ball in the left side of the net, giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead.
Munguia scored from 20 yards out in the 69th minute to cap the scoring.
“I think we have been playing so well that we get to the point where we are getting comfortable, just almost like going through the motions,” Paolo said. “On top of that, we’ve had five COVID cases this week. So we’ve been out for a whole week. We’ve been out since last game. We haven’t been able to touch a ball or anything, not even yesterday. Today was the first time we’ve touched a ball and it showed.”
Palmdale missed an opportunity in the 73rd minute when Lopez failed to clear the ball from in front of the net with a charging Palmdale player, who could not track the ball down before a Knight defender got there.
Both teams had injured players who needed help leaving the field in the first half.
Knight senior Evelyn Gonzalez injured her right ankle in the first minute and Palmdale’s Jennifer Hernandez was helped off in the 40th minute after a Knight player accidentally kicked Hernandez in the leg while attempting a shot.
Knight plays at Lancaster on Thursday, with five league matches remaining in the regular season, capping league play at Quartz Hill on Jan. 31 and at Eastside on Feb. 2.
Knight tied Quartz Hill 3-3 on Dec. 16.
“I think we’re doing pretty good,” Munguia said. “I think this season is our season. I think we’ll take it this year.
“We just have to play our game, every other game and then once that game comes, we’re going to come even stronger.”
Palmdale hosts Littlerock on Thursday and has six league matches remaining, including two against Lancaster.
