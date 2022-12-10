Knight holds off Littlerock in tight league matchup

LITTLEROCK — The Knight and Littlerock boys basketball teams had a defensive battle in their Golden League game at Littlerock High on Friday night.
The Hawks made more defensive stops in the final two minutes, holding the Lobos scoreless for the last two minutes and three seconds, and hanging on for a 52-50 victory at Littlerock High School.
Knight senior Corion Hubbard made a layup off an inbounds pass with 1:40 remaining to break a 50-50 tie.
“We made some mistakes that led up to the last couple of minutes,” Knight coach Tom Hegre said. “We had a couple of bad mistakes around the three-minute mark, but when we got to under a minute, we executed the baseline out-of-bound play. That was big, coming out of the timeout. Getting shots we wanted around the rim at the end of the game. The guys did a good job taking care of the basketball. We got the stop we needed at the end.”
Littlerock had one last shot, inbounding the ball with one second remaining, but missed a 3-pointer.
“I thought we could have played better, but coming into Littlerock we knew it would be a tough game,” Knight senior Malik Larane said. “It’s always a hard environment to play in. I think they’re a pretty good team. They’re 3-0. We’re 3-0. It was going to be a battle, we knew for sure this would be a good game.”
Knight (8-4, 4-0) remains one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Golden League, with Eastside (10-1, 4-0), handing Littlerock (6-2, 3-1) its first league loss.
“Normally I’m not one for moral victories, but this is definitely something you can build on,” said Littlerock assistant coach Ruben Ortiz, who was filling in for head coach Gene Myvett. “Last year, this team beat us pretty bad and we were there, right there in the fourth quarter at the end. The last possession wins it.
“We were in a good spot to win the game. We got the last shot. Sometimes it goes down. Sometimes it doesn’t. It’s definitely something you can build on. You play four quarters against a great team, lose by two. It’s definitely something you can build on. Hopefully keep this team going, keep playing great every game we play for the rest of the season.”
The game was tied 14-14 entering the second quarter and Knight held a 29-28 lead at halftime.
Knight outscored Littlerock 9-4 in the third quarter, taking a 38-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks took a 43-38 lead on a 3-pointer by Larane with 5:50 remaining.
Littlerock senior Travis Moore and sophomore Mathew Monroy both hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Littlerock junior William Young Jr. hit one 3.
Moore hit a 3 with 3:10 remaining to tie the game at 47-47.
Larane, who finished with a game-high 19 points, answered with a 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter to give the Hawks a 50-47 lead.
“Getting stops,” Larane said of the final minutes. “I think we got stops and blocked out and getting rebounds. If they foul, make our free throws and execute.”
Monroy hit a 3 with 2:03 remaining to tie the game at 50-50.
“We played good. I thought we played really good, hard four quarters,” Ortiz said. “I just thought we had a mental lapse at the end with the inbounds play. Right down the middle, went up for two. That was the last bucket and that was the deciding factor. The kids played hard though.
“They hit pretty big shots. Sean was a beast on the boards and a beast in the paint. Omari Penn played great defense. Travis hit some big 3s and also our sophomore Mathew hit some really big 3s. It sucks that the last 3 he shot didn’t go down, but that is the end of the game. I thought we played good, it’s just tough when you play a good team like this and fall short.”
Young led Littlerock with 14 points, junior Sean Morgan had 13 points, Moore finished with 10 and Monroy had eight points for the Lobos.
Knight senior Darrius Freeman had 11 points, sophomore Da’vian Brooks finished with nine points and freshman Amare Larane and Hubbard both had six points apiece.
“We struggled offensively,” Hegre said. “They’re a solid team. We had to make plays. They’re a good team in our league. It’s on the road. They’re undefeated and we’re undefeated. I thought we played real tight. But it’s a good one to get out of the way.”
Knight, the two-time defending Golden League champions, went undefeated in league play last year, including a lopsided pair of wins over Littlerock, 89-55 and 77-41.
Littlerock finished sixth in league last season with a 5-9 league record.
The two teams were treated with a raucous Littlerock gym for the game.
“We know this will prepare us in the long run,” said Larane, a third-year varsity player. “We know how to come to a hard environment and block out the noise and focus on our game and what our coach said and go out and get the win.”
Knight will host Antelope Valley on Wednesday and Littlerock plays at Eastside in the final week of league play next week before the Christmas break.
Both teams have a few nonleague games during the holidays before Golden League play resumes on Jan. 11.
