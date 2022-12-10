 Skip to main content
Boys Basketball | Golden League: Knight 52, Littlerock 50

Knight holds off Littlerock in tight league matchup

LITTLEROCK — The Knight and Littlerock boys basketball teams had a defensive battle in their Golden League game at Littlerock High on Friday night.

The Hawks made more defensive stops in the final two minutes, holding the Lobos scoreless for the last two minutes and three seconds, and hanging on for a 52-50 victory at Littlerock High School.

