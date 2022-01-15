Knight holds off Highland to stay unbeaten in GL

PALMDALE — New Year’s Eve just passed, and the Fourth of July is still six months away.
But it seems like there are always fireworks when Knight and Highland get together.
Nothing changed when the two teams met at Highland on Friday night.
The Bulldogs smacked the Hawks in the mouth several times throughout, however, Knight showed its resiliency and toughness and held on for a thrilling 61-59 victory as Highland’s Marcus Hill’s 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed out, securing the victory in front of a raucous crowd.
“It’s good to get the win, but it’s not as enjoyable beating a good friend,” Knight head coach Tom Hegre said.
Highland head coach Chris Cole was a long-time assistant coach of Hegre’s before taking over the Bulldogs’ program last season. Hegre holds a 4-0 record against his former assistant.
“I know how bad he wanted that one. But I’m extremely happy for the kids,” Hegre said. “We got down (double digits) a few times and we didn’t panic. It was a very emotional game for us. I just told the kids to keep their composure. We’re not looking at the standings. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then we’ll focus on Palmdale. We just take one game at a time.”
The Hawks (11-6) maintained their unblemished record atop the Golden League standings improving to 8-0. Highland fell to 5-2 in league, both losses coming to Knight.
The Hawks held a slim 47-46 lead entering the fourth quarter. Back-to-back buckets by Ja’Marye Orange early in the quarter gave the Bulldogs (9-7) a 54-50 lead. That was short-lived as freshman Da’vian Brooks calmly netted three 3-pointers in a row to put Knight back up 59-54 with 2:22 remaining.
Hill hit a free throw to trim the lead to 59-55. K.J. Beachem followed that up with a bucket and Highland inched closer, 59-57, with 90 seconds left in the game.
The Hawks committed a turnover on their ensuing possession and Hill hit a bucket to tie the score, 59-59, with just under a minute remaining. Knight turned the ball over yet again, but the Bulldogs, who were trying to run the clock down, couldn’t capitalize as they turned it right back over and Darrius Freeman was fouled with 12.2 seconds left.
Freeman hit both free throws, putting the Hawks back up, 61-59. The Bulldogs had one final opportunity, but Hill’s 3-pointer at the buzzer fell out and Knight left with the victory.
“We had a good look,” Cole said. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a big game for us, especially coming from Knight. Tonight, we came in worrying about what we did. I think the first time we played them we were worrying about what they did.
“They are so well coached and we knew to beat them we were going to have to play a full 32 minutes. There were just a couple of bounces that didn’t go our way. I told them I was proud of the way they played, and it would mean a lot to me for them to keep their heads up.”
Knight started off sluggish and missed its first five shots of the game, while Highland took advantage by scoring the first seven points of the first quarter. Highland led 19-9 after one.
The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas and extended their lead to 23-9 in the first 30 seconds of the second quarter.
Knight knew it was a long game and kept its composure. Malik Larane went on a personal 11-0 run, giving his team momentum while carving into the lead, 23-20. Following Larane’s run, Brooks hit a 3-pointer to fuel a 14-0 run and tie the score, 23-23. Both teams began trading 3-pointers and the Bulldogs entered the locker room with a 31-26 lead.
Both teams shot the ball extremely well. The Hawks netted a total of 14 3-pointers. Larane, who had a game-high 25 points, and Brooks (14 points) each hit four 3-pointers, while Darren Harper (10 points) and Corion Hubbard (nine points) each added three 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs, too, shot well as they connected on eight 3-pointers. Kai Johnson, who led his team with 21 points, hit a total of five.
“Coach (Hegre) told us they were going to make a run, but so would we,” Larane said. “At halftime, he told us just to keep our composure. We knew we had to trust the system and we’ll get the win.
“This is a game we definitely had circled on our calendar. We just have to continue to take care of business. This is a big victory for us, but there are still a lot of games left. We came out slow tonight, and we need to start coming out faster.”
Johnson hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and later hit another extending Highland’s lead to 41-29. Still, the Hawks didn’t fold and promptly used a 10-0 run of their own to cut the lead to two, 41-39. Later in the third quarter, Larane hit another 3-pointer, which gave the Hawks their first lead of the game, 45-44.
“We started off real hot, but we let things slip away,” Johnson said. “It was a back-and-forth game. We just wanted to play our game.
“I thought we played well and it just came down to the last shot. Unfortunately, for us, it just didn’t fall. We have to get over this game; it can’t hold us back. We still have other teams to play. It’s very disappointing, but we must move on.”
Hill finished with 11 points and Orange added 10. Beachem chipped in with nine points.
