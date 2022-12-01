PALMDALE — The Knight and Highland boys soccer teams opened Golden League play with a scoreless draw on Tuesday at Highland High.
“We missed quite a few chances,” Knight coach Juan Paolo said, adding the field was “so slippery.”
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 9:38 am
Carlos Martinez and Anthony Aguilar split time in the goal for the Hawks (2-0-1, 0-0-1 GL), recording two saves apiece.
Knight will play host to Palmdale on Friday, while Highland (0-0-1) plays at Littlerock.
Boys Soccer Scores
Littlerock 2, Antelope Valley 1
Eastside 2, Lancaster 1
Rosamond 2, Tehachapi 1
Boys Baskeball Scores
Littlerock 56, Antelope Valley 40
Eastside 53, Lancaster 46
Knight 66, Highland 23
Quartz Hill 57, Palmdale 46
Girls Soccer Score
Tehachapi 7, Rosamond 0
