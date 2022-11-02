The Knight girls tennis team kept its season alive with an 11-7 victory over Garey in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Wildcard round on Tuesday at Garey.
The Hawks (9-6) are the fourth-place team from the Golden League. Garey (8-12) finished second in the Miramonte League.
They will travel to play at Sierra Vista (13-8) for a first-round match today. Sierra Vista is the Montview League champion.
Louisville 15, Highland 3
The Highland girls tennis team fell to Louisville 15-3 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Wildcard match on Tuesday at the Calabasas Tennis and Swim Center.
The Bulldogs (12-4) picked up two wins by senior No. 1 singles player Isabella Bravo and one win by senior No. 3 singles player Annalyn Orlanda.
Highland tied with Quartz Hill for second in the Golden League, but went into the playoffs as the third seed from the league on a tiebreaker.
Louisville (7-8), a private all-girls school, was third in the Angelus League. The team moves on to today’s first round match at Mayfair.
CIF-SS D2 Team Championship
The Quartz Hill girls golf team’s season came to a close on Tuesday as the Royals finished tied for 12th out of 20 teams in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Team Championships at Soule Park.
The Royals shot a team score of 441, which tied Poly (Riverside).
Northwood won the tournament with a 407, followed by second-place Peninsula (412).
Quartz Hill senior Kylie Warner shot a 2-over 74 on the course, tying with four other golfers for the fourth-best score of the entire tournament.
Wilson (Long Beach) golfer Alyson Sor shot a 3-under 69 to lead all golfers.
Warner was followed by junior teammate Sabrina Redifer’s 86 and senior Terry Muller’s 88.
Sophomore Rylin Raposas shot a 93 for the Royals and senior Samantha Redifer shot a 100. Junior Alyssa Castellanos shot 102, but her score was dropped for the overall score.
The Royals won another undefeated Golden League title this season and Warner won her third-straight league individual title.
Warner, Muller, Raposas and Castellanos also all qualified for CIF Individuals this season.
The match concluded the high school golf career’s of Warner, Muller and Samantha Redifer, who played all four years together.
