Knight girls tennis sweeps past Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Knight girls tennis team opened Golden League play with an 18-0 sweep over Palmdale on Tuesday at Palmdale High School.
The Falcons have just three returning players, compared to the Hawks’ full team of returners.
The Hawks’ doubles teams dominated, losing just five games in nine set wins.
Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Contreras and Katelyn Harrington won all three of their sets at 6-0, while sisters Melanie and Valerie Chacon Ortiz won 6-0, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 and the No. 3 team of Esperanza Santos and Dafne Molina picked up a 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
Knight No. 1 singles player Caroline Given swept her sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Kalkidan Samuel won her first set, 6-4, with tough play from Palmdale’s Briseidy R. and went on to win her other sets 6-1 and 6-0.
Knight’s Lily-Grace Balilo was down 3-1 to Palmdale No. 1 Xitlaly Vazquez, but fought back to win five straight games for a 6-3 victory. Balilo won her other two sets, 6-0 and 6-1.
Knight takes on Lancaster at AVC today, while Palmdale plays Littlerock at home.
