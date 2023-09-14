 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Knight girls tennis sweeps past Palmdale

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Knight girls tennis team opened Golden League play with an 18-0 sweep over Palmdale on Tuesday at Palmdale High School.

The Falcons have just three returning players, compared to the Hawks’ full team of returners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.