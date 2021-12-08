PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Lancaster 3-0 in a Golden League contest on Tuesday.
Vivian Martinez scored two goals for the Hawks (5-1, 3-0 GL), while Anahi Mejias also scored a goal. The two also had assists on each other’s goals, while teammate Lily Garcia picked up the other assist.
The Eagles (2-4, 1-2) had their chances, hitting the goal crossbar four times in the contest. Lancaster also outshot Knight 8-4.
“Proud of how the girls played tonight,” Lancaster coach Jose Gutierrez said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to score. We hit the crossbar four times. We need to make sure we capitalize on our opportunities.”
Anaya Gardner had two saves for the Eagles, who play host to Highland on Thursday.
Knight goalkeeper Veronica Lopez had five saves to earn the shutout.
The Hawks play host to Littlerock on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Knight 45, Lancaster 33
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Lancaster 45-33 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Tuesday night.
The Hawks (2-4, 2-0) led 18-10 at halftime and outscored the Eagles 17-11 in the fourth quarter.
Knight senior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 18 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
Knight junior Dimetria Johnson finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals, sophomore Amia Tate had five points, 12 rebounds and three assists and junior Riley Asp added six points, nine rebounds and two assists.
