Knight girls soccer defeats Highland, 3-1

PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team defeated host Highland 3-1 in a Golden League match on Thursday.
Alondra Munguia led the Hawks (10- 1-1, 7-0-1 GL) with two goals, while Isabella Pina added one goal. Vivian Martinez assisted on all three shots.
Veronica Martinez recorded five saves.
The Hawks play host to Palmdale on Tuesday, while Highland (5-4, 4-4) travels to Littlerock.
Eastside 6, Lancaster 1
LANCASTER — The Eastside girls soccer team defeated Lancaster 6-1 in a Golden League game on Thursday.
Lancaster was shorthanded, playing with no substitutes. The junior varsity game was canceled because there were too many players out due to quarantine protocols.
Freshman Joelle Hanon scored the lone goal for the Eagles (4-7, 3-5 GL) in her first varsity game of the season.
Lancaster’s Serena Borroel, normally a field player, stepped up to fill in at goalkeeper and had four saves.
“I’m very proud of the girls’ performance today,” Lancaster coach Jose Gutierrez said. “They all stepped up and gave a great effort. Special shout out to Serena Borroel who stepped up and played in goal for us.”
Lancaster plays host to Quartz Hill on Tuesday, pending this week’s COVID test results.
Eastside (3-4) will play host to Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Rosamond 0, Mammoth 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team finished in a scoreless tie with Mammoth in a High Desert League at Rosamond High on Thursday.
Rosamond junior goalie Kylee Eubanks-Hemme had six saves for the shutout.
“They’re a good team,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Our defensive back four of Burgundy Davison, Summer Barnum, Arely Alameda and Laylany Gonzalez worked well together and kept them from taking a lot of shots and when they did shoot, Kylee was there to make the save.”
The Roadrunners are now 1-2-1 overall and 1-1-1 in High Desert League play.
Wednesday
Boys Soccer
Lancaster 1, Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — Eduardo Flores scored the lone goal for the Lancaster boys soccer team in a 1-0 Golden League win over Antelope Valley on Wednesday at Lancaster High School.
Flores scored the goal in the 56th minute, when he recovered the ball after an initial shot ricocheted off an AV defender. Flores scored from 25 yards out.
Lancaster goalie Oscar Flores made three saves for the shutout for the Eagles (4-3-1, 3-2-2).
“Rough start!” Lancaster coach Lemuel Galvao said. “I was happy with our play in the second half and the energy we put in to get the result. Hopefully we can build on the effort from tonight and regain our form.”
Lancaster plays at Eastside High today in a 4:30 p.m. match.
Highland 1, Palmdale 1
PALMDALE — The Highland and Palmdale boys soccer score was reported incorrectly in Thursday’s paper.
The two teams tied 1-1 during Wednesday’s contest.
The Bulldogs (3-3-4, 2-1-4 GL) scored in the first three minutes of the match to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Falcons (6-1-2, 5-1-1) came back to tie the game 20 minutes into the second half.
Highland plays host to Knight today, while Palmdale plays at Quartz Hill.
Boys Basketball
Lancaster 55, Antelope Valley 48
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season with a 55-48 victory over visiting Antelope Valley on Wednesday.
The Eagles (2-7, 2-5 Golden League) fielded just eight players.
Ryan Calimlim led Lancaster with 18 points, while Jaylen Edwards scored 13 and Daniel Waidi put in 11 points.
Both teams start the second round of league play today. The Eagles play at Eastside. The Lions defeated Lancaster 61-45 on Dec. 1.
Antelope Valley (7-13, 0-7) plays host to Littlerock today after losing to the Lobos, 57-41, on Dec. 1.
