High School Sports Roundup

Knight girls flag football takes first loss

SANTA MONICA — The Knight girls flag football team suffered its first loss of the season, 14-6 against Santa Monica, on Thursday on the road.

“It was definitely what you would call a defensive battle,” Knight coach Ryan Tarnoff said. “Both teams gave up a lot of yards. We just had a really hard time putting the ball in the end zone.”

