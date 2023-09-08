Knight girls flag football takes first loss

SANTA MONICA — The Knight girls flag football team suffered its first loss of the season, 14-6 against Santa Monica, on Thursday on the road.
“It was definitely what you would call a defensive battle,” Knight coach Ryan Tarnoff said. “Both teams gave up a lot of yards. We just had a really hard time putting the ball in the end zone.”
The Hawks (1-1) knew Santa Monica would be tough, because the Vikings (4-1) lost a close game to Warren, a team Knight defeated.
“They were a really good team,” Tarnoff said. “We knew we were in for a fight. We just didn’t get the job done.”
Knight quarterback Desiree Ahumada completed 16-of-28 passes for 245 yards, including a touchdown, with two interceptions. She also rushed for 27 yards on three carries.
Amia Tate caught six passes for 134 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ahumada for the Hawks’ lone score. She also picked off the Santa Monica quarterback and recorded six tackles.
Knight senior Cynthia Amaral picked up five tackles.
“The girls played very hard,” Tarnoff said. “They were in it until the very end.”
The Hawks open Golden League play on Monday at Highland.
