PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Quartz Hill 53-41 in a Golden League game on Thursday at Knight High.
The Hawks (5-4, 5-0) outscored the Royals in all four quarters and led 25-15 at halftime.
Knight senior Blessing McBride and junior Riley Asp both finished with 18 points apiece for the Hawks. McBride also finished with 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocks and Asp had four rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Knight sophomore Amia Tate had 13 rebounds, eight points, six assists, six steals and one point.
Girls Soccer
Lancaster 3, Littlerock 1
LITTLEROCK — The Lancaster girls soccer team defeated Littlerock 3-1 in a Golden League contest on Thursday at Littlerock High School.
The two teams braved the cold temperatures after their separate matches on Tuesday were postponed due to stormy weather.
Alondra Solis scored the lone goal for Littlerock (3-6, 1-4 GL).
The Eagles improved to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in league play.
Both teams are off for winter break and will return on Jan. 11. Lancaster plays hosts Antelope Valley, while Littlerock travels to Quartz Hill.
