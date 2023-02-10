Knight girls basketball romps to 1st-round win

PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Simi Valley 58-29 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 44AA first-round playoff game on Thursday night at Knight High School.
Knight will host No. 3 seed Aquinas in a second-round game on Saturday.
Knight jumped out to a dominating start against Simi Valley, outscoring them 21-8 in the first quarter and taking a 38-14 lead at halftime.
Knight junior Amia Tate scored 31 points to go with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks for the Hawks.
Knight senior Riley Asp finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals, junior Alia Tate had nine assists, five rebounds, five steals and two points and senior Dimetria Johnson added four steals, three assists, three rebounds and six points.
The Hawks finished with 19 steals.
It was the 19th playoff victory in program history for Knight, improving to 3-0 all time against Simi Valley.
Girls Basketball Scores
CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA First Round
— Highland 64, Saugus 62
CIF-Southern Section Division 3A First Round
— Hesperia 58, Lancaster 28
CIF-Southern Section Division 4A First Round
— Quartz Hill 48, Valley Christian 22
CIF-Southern Section Division 5A First Round
— Coastal Christian 38, Lancaster Baptist 28
Boys Soccer Scores
CIF-Southern Section Division 2 First Round
— Artesia 3, Palmdale 1
CIF-Southern Section Division 3 First Round
— Quartz Hill 2, Oak Hills 0
CIF-Southern Section Division 6 First Round
— San Gorgonio 1, Eastside 0
— Victor Valley 2, Paraclete 1 (VV wins 4-3 on PKs)
CIF-Southern Section Division 6 First Round
— Excelsior Charter 2, Vasquez 1
College Softball
Ventura 7, AVC 5
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team lost to Ventura 7-5 at Antelope Valley College on Thursday.
The Marauders (4-3) had a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but Ventura (5-2-1) scored four runs in the top of the sixth and two in the seventh.
AVC rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was a tough loss today against a really good team,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We made a few mistakes and let it slip away.”
AVC leadoff batter Natasha Arroyo hit a two-run home run in the third inning and finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
AVC third baseman Savannah Cervantes hit a two-run single in the seventh, following an RBI single by centerfielder Emily Centeno.
AVC first baseman Cadence Crampton went 2-for-4 at the plate, as AVC outhit Ventura 8-7.
AVC starting pitcher Victoria Alcantar gave up one earned run on three hits and no walks in five innings, striking out six.
Ventura scored two unearned runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
AVC will open conference play on Tuesday, when the Marauders host Bakersfield at 2:30 p.m.
Women’s College Tennis
Bakersfield 8, AVC 1
BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Bakersfield College 8-1 in a Western State Conference match on Thursday.
“We did not play our best tennis today and when you play in a conference as strong as ours, that’s going to make it difficult to win matches,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Naia Smithley picked up the lone win for the Marauders (3-2, 2-1 WSC) with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles.
“Individually, Naia played well and she’s really played her way into form,” Webb said.
No. 2 singles player Sydney Bush was the only other player close to victory as she lost in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-1, 4-6, 10-1.
The Marauders play a non-conference match against Mt. San Jacinto today at home.
Boys Basketball
Littlerock 61, Pomona 35
POMONA — The Littlerock boys basketball team defeated Pomona 61-35 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4A first-round game on Wednesday.
Littlerock hosts Riverside Prep in a second-round game today at 7 p.m.
Littlerock junior William Young Jr. led the Lobos with 23 points and five steals in the win over Pomona, junior Sean Morgan finished with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds, senior Travis Moore had 14 points and four steals and senior Omari Penn finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.