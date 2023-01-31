Knight girls basketball keeps hold on 2nd

PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team won the battle for second place in the Golden League with a 54-40 victory over Quartz Hill on Monday.
The Hawks (13-7, 9-3 GL) trailed 20-15 at halftime and were down by as much as eight points in the third quarter before posting a 26-point effort in the frame to take a 41-32 lead heading into the final quarter. Knight knocked down seven of the team’s eight 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Junior Amia Tate led the Hawks with 27 points, going 5-for-9 from the 3 and shooting 61% from the field. She also recorded nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Knight senior Riley Asp scored 14 points with one 3, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Hawks finish out the regular season on Wednesday with a home game against Eastside.
The Royals (16-10, 8-5) host Littlerock in the regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Lancaster 60, Littlerock 22
LITTLEROCK — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Littlerock 60-22 on Monday to strengthen its hold on fourth place in the Golden League and a playoff spot.
“It was a good tuneup going into the playoffs next week,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said.
Senior Shaniya Sinclair led the Eagles (13-10, 8-5 GL) with 14 points, while sophomore Bri SaMarion scored 12 points and freshman Alena Wilson added 11 points.
Senior Maiasia Prescott led the Lobos (1-15, 1-12) with a game-high 16 points.
After finishing the first half of league play 3-4, Lancaster has gone 5-1 in the second half with just one more game to play. The Eagles host Antelope Valley for their senior night on Wednesday.
Littlerock plays at third-place Quartz Hill to close the season on Wednesday.
The Antelope Valley College softball team split four games in the Glendale Tournament to open their season on Friday and Saturday.
The Marauders (2-2) won their two games on Saturday, but suffered two large-margin losses on Friday.
“We did not come out on opening day the way that we had hoped, but proud of the way they responded on day two,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
AVC defeated East LA 11-1 in six innings on Saturday and followed it up with an 8-2, five-inning win over San Diego Mesa.
AVC pitcher Victoria Alcantar picked up the win against East LA, allowing two hits and striking out two in three innings. Emmy Sera pitched the next three frames, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout.
Cadence Crampton finished 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Marauders, while Kylie Zinn went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.
Against San Diego Mesa, AVC pitcher Annalise Wagner allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win. Alcantar allowed one run and one hit with one strikeout to close out the game in the fifth inning.
Alcantar was also 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Emily Centeno was also 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Alanna Hernandez hit a three-run home run.
On Friday, the Marauders lost 8-0 to Sacramento City and 12-1 to Cuesta College.
Natasha Arroyo had AVC’s lone hit, a double, against Sacramento City. Alcantar took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts in two innings.
Wagner allowed six runs, three earned, on seven hits and one walk with one strikeout in the final three frames.
Against Cuesta, Sera hit an RBI single to score Jayda Williams, who had reached on a hit by pitch in the second inning. That tied the game at one, but Cuesta scored seven in the top of the third.
Cadence Crampton hit a triple and Alanna Hernandez had the only other hit for the Marauders.
Sera took the loss, allowing seven runs, five earned, on four hits and two walks in two innings. Wagner allowed five unearned runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout in four innings of work.
AVC plays in its home opener today against East LA.
— St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 95, Paraclete 72
— Highland 66, Eastside 36
— Lancaster Baptist 35, Santa Clarita Christian 20
— Quartz Hill 0, Knight 0
— Littlerock 3, Lancaster 1
— Palmdale 2, Antelope Valley 0
— Vasquez 2, Desert Christian 1
— Paraclete 3, St. Anthony 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.