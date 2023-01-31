 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School and College Sports Roundup

Knight girls basketball keeps hold on 2nd

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team won the battle for second place in the Golden League with a 54-40 victory over Quartz Hill on Monday.

The Hawks (13-7, 9-3 GL) trailed 20-15 at halftime and were down by as much as eight points in the third quarter before posting a 26-point effort in the frame to take a 41-32 lead heading into the final quarter. Knight knocked down seven of the team’s eight 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.