PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Palmdale 63-24 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Tuesday.
The Hawks outscored the Falcons in every quarter, jumping out to a 20-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Knight sophomore Amia Tate led the Hawks with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and seven steals and junior Riley Asp had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.
Knight had four players score in double figures, as senior Blessing McBride had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks and sophomore Alia Tate finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Rosamond 69, Mammoth 4
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team got back to High Desert League play on Tuesday, running over Mammoth for a 69-4 victory.
“Our girls have worked really hard this season and it’s starting to come together nicely,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “They caused a lot of turnovers in this game and that led to some fast-break situations that we struggled getting at the beginning of the year.”
Freshman Kiley Perez led the Roadrunners (8-5, 2-0 HDL) with 20 points, while senior Melonie Martinez scored 14 and Rihanna Williams added 11.
“Kiley and Rihanna have really put together some nice back-to-back defensive games and I hope these young ladies can continue doing well as the season progresses, because we will need that consistency in this year’s postseason,” Armstrong said.
Rosamond plays another league contest at California City on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Campbell Hall 80, Paraclete 66
NORTH HOLLYWOOD — The Paraclete boys basketball team held strong for the first half against Campbell Hall on Tuesday, but couldn’t hold the Vikings in the second half of an 80-66 loss.
The Spirits (13-6, 0-2 Gold Coast League) trailed by just four points at halftime.
“We got beat on the boards really, really badly,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They had two bigs that were big. They were much bigger than us inside.”
Campbell Hall has two players listed at 6-foot-6 on their roster.
Chelette said Paraclete also had mental mistakes with too many unforced errors and untimely turnovers.
“We turned it over at the wrong time and made some bad decisions,” he said. “That was the difference in the game.”
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 23 points, Dylan Cox followed with 14 points and Amari Robinson contributed 10 points.
“I’m proud of their effort,” Chelette said. “They played hard. You just can’t beat good teams with unforced errors.”
Paraclete plays host to Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 4 in the country, in another Gold Coast League game on Friday.
Girls Soccer
Quartz Hill 7, Lancaster 1
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls soccer team defeated Lancaster 7-1 in a Golden League match at Lancaster High on Tuesday.
Andryka Gonzalez scored the lone goal for Lancaster, in the 74th minute on a rebound off a corner kick.
Serena Borroel had five saves in goal for Lancaster (4-8, 3-5), which will host Knight on Thursday.
