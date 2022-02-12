Knight fights, but falls to Rancho Cucamonga, 60-55

PALMDALE — The Knight boys basketball team was at a distinct height disadvantage against visiting Rancho Cucamonga in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.
Rancho Cucamonga used that advantage to dominate rebounding against the Hawks, getting second and third chances and limiting Knight offensively, especially the last few minutes of the game.
A rally by Knight fell short in the final minute, as Rancho Cucamonga held on for a 60-55 victory at Knight High School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA First-Round Game.
“We weren’t a very big team before the season and then when we lost Amari Davis and Frank Haro, that was our two biggest guys,” Knight coach Tom Hegre said. “Frank tore his ACL and Amari broke his leg, so we were down to a seven- or eight-man roster and we weren’t very big. Our guys battled. I thought they battled and rebounded as well as you could against a team like that and their big guy didn’t really hurt us.
“Down the stretch, there were a couple of second opportunities that hurt us. The last three they knocked down was like off a third shot. The guys rebounded with heart. I thought they did the best they could.”
Rancho Cucamonga (23-6), the No. 1 seed in the division, but somehow a road team in the first round, built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and led 33-24 at halftime. The Cougars had three players in their rotation who were 6-foot, 5-inches or taller.
Knight (17-7), which won its second consecutive Golden League title, closed the gap and trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, 49-46, outscoring the Cougars 22-16 in the third quarter.
Knight junior Malik Larane scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the third quarter and junior Corion Hubbard added eight points in the third, finishing with 12.
“I’ve been proud of a lot of teams. We’ve had a lot to be proud of through the years, but I’m as proud of this group as I’ve ever been,” Hegre said. “They played 32 minutes as hard as any team can play.”
Knight closed the gap to three, 54-51, with five minutes and 20 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. The Hawks then missed a 3-pointer in an attempt to tie the game and Rancho Cucamonga answered with a layup to extended the lead to five.
Knight pulled to within three points two more times, 56-53 with 1:50 remaining and 58-55 with 1:25 left, but the Hawks went cold in the final minute and the Cougars were able to grab key rebounds and run out the clock.
“We played hard. Could have knocked down a few more shots,” Knight senior Clayton Hegre said. “Just didn’t go our way. Nothing we can do about that. The other team, they played hard. We played the best we could do.”
After Hubbard got a steal and made a layup to cut the Cougars’ lead to 58-55, Rancho Cucamonga was able to work the ball and kill the clock until Rancho freshman Aaron Glass was open under the basket for a layup.
“We missed a lot of layups at the beginning of that third quarter,” Rancho Cucamonga coach Bill Burke said. “I thought we were going to hold them to a double-digit lead. Once they started hitting shots, we knew it was going to be a game.”
Rancho Cucamonga’s tight defense in the final minute made the Hawks use more clock and take awkward 3-pointers.
Knight junior Darrius Freeman finished with 11 points, Clayton Hegre finished with nine and freshman Da’vian Brooks had eight.
The game marked the final time Tom Hegre would coach his son Clayton Hegre, who played three years of varsity basketball, but was around the team for much longer.
“It’s definitely difficult, because he grew up in this gym,” Tom Hegre said. “Obviously it means a lot to me. He gave me three great years on varsity. I’m always proud of all the guys. I always feel like they’re just another son, but obviously when it is your son, it is kind of a final thing and it’s difficult and I know it’s hard for him. It is different than every other year, but I love all our seniors. I’m going to miss them all, but obviously I’ll miss coaching him.”
Both Tom and Clayton Hegre took the loss and their final pairing hard.
“I’ve been with him all four years,” Clayton Hegre said. “I’ve been through the whole program with him. He’s been with me all the way, so I’ve got to figure something else out to do. It was fun playing with him and all my brothers. All my family. Just have to move on.”
Glass led the Cougars with 15 points, the only Rancho player to finish in double figures, but four players finished with nine points — junior Shadale Knight, senior Brandon Aguirre, junior Donovan Meyer and senior Caleb Tuthill. Senior Kwabena Banahene (6-foot-7) finished with five points and had two of the Cougars’ three missed dunks.
“I think we were a little tentative, especially in the second half,” Bill Burke said. “We knew going in, this was going to be a tough game. We knew that they were a good team. I think both of us got a tough draw in the game, to be honest with you. I think the way it played out, I don’t know how we ended up getting them.
“Usually with teams like this, the first playoff game, it’s like the first game of the season. You get first quarter jitters. Kids play tentative, especially when they know it’s one game and done situation. I think we did that a lot in the fourth quarter. You try to get over that as the playoffs go on.”
Both coaches were upset with the matchup, feeling it was a matchup that should have happened later in the playoffs.
“We got kind of screwed in our seeding,” Tom Hegre said. “We’re not the No. 32 team ... Obviously CIF should take note, because we’re not the No. 32 seed in our division, obviously. Because that was the No. 1 team and we had our chances to beat them. This should have been a quarterfinal game, but it’s something we can’t control. All we can control is how hard we play and our guys just left it all out there tonight.”
