The Knight girls tennis team lost to Sierra Vista 13-5 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Secton Division 5 playoffs on Wednesday.
The Hawks finish the season with a 9-8 record. They took fourth place in the Golden League to earn the final playoff spot and won a wildcard match, 11-7, on Tuesday, to reach the first round.
Sierra Vista (14-8) moves on to the second round on Friday where it will play at Canyon Springs.
Quartz Hill’s CIF-Southern Section Girls Tennis Division 4 first-round match was rescheduled from Wednesday to today because of rain water on the Maranatha courts.
The rain fell overnight, but the courts were not playable for Wednesday’s match.
The Royals, who won a wildcard match 14-4 on Tuesday, are set to travel to Maranatha today for a 2 p.m. match.
