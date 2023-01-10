 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Girls Basketball | Laguna Beach 53, Knight 44

Knight falls to Laguna Beach in holiday break tuneup

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Laguna Beach having not played a game since a Dec. 15 victory against Quartz Hill.

It showed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.