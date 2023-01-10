Knight falls to Laguna Beach in holiday break tuneup

PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Laguna Beach having not played a game since a Dec. 15 victory against Quartz Hill.
It showed.
The Hawks looked sluggish and very rusty and the Breakers, ranked No. 7 in CIF-Southern Section Division 4A, defeated Knight, 53-44, Saturday afternoon at Knight High School.
“We took two weeks off, but we scheduled this game so this, hopefully, wouldn’t happen against Eastside (on Tuesday),” Hawks head coach Danny Henderson said. “We definitely looked sluggish. It looked like we had some cobwebs. Laguna Beach played well and we didn’t, but they deserve credit for what they did. We didn’t put up much resistance.”
Knight (8-5) resumes league play today on the road against Eastside, which wraps up the first half of the Golden League. It’s a pivotal game for both the Hawks and the Lions as they look to keep pace with first-place Highland.
“If we lose that game, there will be a three-way tie for second place, so the game today doesn’t have the same magnitude,” Henderson said. “Are we disappointed, yes. I thought (Laguna Beach) shot the ball well. They didn’t make it easy for us. We played better in the second half, and the overall effort was there.”
The Hawks were led by Amia Tate, who finished with 18 points. She added six rebounds and four assists. Riley Asp score 12 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Teammate Dimetria Johnson led the team with 10 rebounds and added three points.
“We haven’t played a lot and we were a little slow on defense,” Asp said. “Offensively, we were moving the ball, but we didn’t play our best. We picked it up at the end, but it was a little too late.”
As the Breakers packed in the key with their zone defense, the Hawks settled for the three in the first quarter and a half. Knight showed the effects of the layoff as it started the game making just one of its first 14 3-point attempts. The Hawks ended the game 5-of-26.
“This was a good game for us,” Asp said. “This was good practice for us before league (against Eastside and Highland). We’re starting to get our legs back. If we would have been playing more, then I think we would have beaten them. We just have to get back into it. This game will help.”
While the Hawks struggled from beyond the arc for the game, the Breakers (15-4) were much better as they started the game by hitting four of their first 10 3-point attempts. They finished 6-of-21 for the game. Laguna Beach led 32-17 at halftime.
“Overall, after three weeks off, it’s going to be like that,” Johnson said. “They had a double-digit lead at halftime, but we cut into that. We played hard. We must continue to get better every day.
“After we got our feet into the game, we realized what we needed to fix. We’re just so ready to get back into league.”
Laguna Beach began to stretch its lead to open the second half. It scored the first six points to open a 38-17 lead. Later in the quarter, a 3-pointer by the Breakers gave them their largest lead, 43-25.
The Hawks made things interesting in the fourth quarter and made a little bit of a run, but the hole was too deep to dig themselves out of. They outscored Laguna Beach 16-7 in the final frame.
