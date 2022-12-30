 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Boys Basketball | Knight 62, Newbury Park 59

Knight edges past Newbury Park for key win

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Knight boys basketball team was upset in its last league game against Quartz Hill just before the Christmas break.

Entering the break, the Hawks' schedule got even more rigorous as they faced three ranked opponents since the loss to the Royals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.