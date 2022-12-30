Knight edges past Newbury Park for key win

PALMDALE — The Knight boys basketball team was upset in its last league game against Quartz Hill just before the Christmas break.
Entering the break, the Hawks' schedule got even more rigorous as they faced three ranked opponents since the loss to the Royals.
Knight lost to the No. 12 ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA, Simi Valley, three days later. On the next night, the Hawks lost to the No. 5 ranked team in the same division, Crespi.
Things didn’t get much easier for Knight on Thursday as it faced the No. 4 team in Div. 3AA, Newbury Park.
But stingy defense the entire game and late free throw shooting helped the Hawks erase a 3-game losing skid with a hard-fought, 62-59, victory over the Panthers, at Knight High School.
“This was a good game for us to work on some things. I thought we played really hard on defense,” Knight head coach Tom Hegre said. “We ran them off the 3-point line. We did a good job keeping them from the rim. I thought our on-ball defense was solid.”
The Panthers (14-4), which like to shoot the 3-ball, were only 9-of-30 for the game. Three of those 3-pointers in the second half came late in the game, but at one point in the final two quarters Newbury Park shot 2-of-13 to open the final frames. The Hawks, on the other hand, outshot the Panthers as they finished 8-for-18 from beyond the arc.
Knight (10-7) was playing without its leading scorer and last year’s Golden League MVP, Malik Larane, who has sat out since the Quartz Hill game with an injured right foot.
“Obviously, with him being out, we asked the team do we have to have him to win. We have guys capable of winning basketball games,” Hegre said. “We knew we could win and we went about our business of the day.”
To pick up the slack for Larane’s absence, the Hawks used a balanced scoring attack led by Darrius Freeman, who was one of four players in double figures. Freeman led the Hawks with 13 points. Teammates Corion Hubbard, Da’vian Brooks and Darrell Thomas each finished with 10 points.
Nine of Thomas’ 10 points came in the second quarter in which Knight created separation and a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.
The game was back-and-forth for nearly two quarters as the team split the first 48 points. The Hawks began to distance themselves as they closed the second quarter with a 7-0 run to grab a 31-24 lead at halftime.
“We just had to dig deep and show we could win without one of our best players. We were very resilient. Tonight, we showed we had heart,” Brooks said. “We’ve been on a losing streak, so we needed this win to get us in the right direction. We have a short memory and we’ve erased those past three losses. I thought we grew as a team today.”
Knight led 34-28 when Brooks hit a bucket and was fouled. He missed the free throw to convert the old-fashioned 3-point play, but that extended the lead to 36-28. Darren Harper (eight points) followed that up with another bucket to give the Hawks their largest lead, 38-28.
“We played really solid ‘D.' We adjusted as we needed and we limited their shots. This is a pretty big win for us. Just to grind this one out and get the win felt good,” Freeman said. “This gives us confidence. Once we saw we were more athletic, we switched to man. We showed we had heart. It got a little scary at the end, but we kept the lead the entire second half.”
Knight put the game away at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Hawks converted only three field goals but were 15-of-22 from the line. Freeman was 7-for-8 in the final frame and Hubbard was 3-for-4. Knight entered the fourth quarter shooting a dismal 3-of-8 from the line.
“We shot our free throws well down the stretch,” Hegre said. “To hold leads you have to make your free throws.”
Knight continues its rugged schedule before returning to league. The Hawks travel to the 12th ranked team in Div. 4AA, Golden Valley, on Jan. 9. They resume their league schedule on Jan. 11 against first-place Eastside, which concludes the first half of the season.
