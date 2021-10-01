Knight edges Lancaster

PALMDALE — It was a game neither team should have lost.
Unfortunately, one team earned their first league victory and the other was a few inches and a few seconds short of being undefeated.
The wacky Golden League continued and Lancaster was involved in another thriller. However, this time it just fell short as Knight scored late in the fourth quarter and Hawks head coach Adam Fabela rolled the dice and it paid off as the Hawks escaped with a 35-34 victory over the Eagles, Thursday night in front of a packed stadium at Knight High School.
“Hats off to Lancaster. They’ve had such a great improvement over there and they’re very well coached, but we’ve had some heartbreakers and we finally finished the game,” Fabela said. “This team is always going to battle and they never give up. We’ve been so close and they deserved to win tonight. It could’ve gone either way.”
The Eagles (3-3, 2-1) took a 34-27 lead with 5:08 remaining in the game following a 3-yard touchdown run by Cedric SaMarion. Lancaster failed to convert the 2-point conversion, which would have put it up by nine, but instead gave the Hawks new life.
And Knight took complete advantage.
The Hawks (2-3, 1-1) promptly marched down the field in about 90 seconds following a huge 40-yard run by Hassaan Muhammad, which helped set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Muhammad as he dragged a Lancaster defender into the end zone. The Hawks cut the lead to 34-33 and Fabela opted to go for two points and the gamble paid off as Jacob Suarez connected with Antonio Jones, which proved to be the game-winner.
“It was all about teamwork. Everybody came together tonight,” said Muhammad. “This victory is good today, but we have to get ready for next week. We really needed this win.”
Muhammad was a beast on the field as he finished with 219 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.
“That was a heck of a game. I thought the kids came out and competed. We had a few mental mistakes that set us back,” Lancaster head coach Anthony Coleman said. “We have some things to clean up, but I’m proud of the guys. They left it on the field and their emotions after the game show me they care.”
Knight’s late-game heroics spoiled an impressive performance by SaMarion. He passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 144 yards and scored two more.
“This is real disappointing. Throughout the week we came in cocky thinking we were going to win. But we have to learn how to execute all four quarters,” SaMarion said. “We know what we need to improve on. I believe if we fight like we can, we can surprise some people.”
