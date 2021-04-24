LANCASTER — Knight boys basketball coach Tom Hegre look exhausted following his team’s game against Eastside.
Just imagine how his players feel.
“I guess you can call it a pretty good week,” Hegre said.
Two road victories against previously undefeated Quartz Hill and one-loss Eastside on Friday, you could say it was a pretty good week.
The Hawks overcame a sluggish first half and turned up the defensive dial in the second half to defeat the Lions 45-41, Friday night at Eastside High School.
“In the first half I didn’t think we played as hard defensively as we could have. I thought we took care of the ball better in the second half,” Hegre said. “This is a smart group of guys and they play with a lot of heart.”
The Lions (4-2, 4-2) led 24-18 as Knight shot poorly in the second quarter and was held without a field goal for the first five minutes. Eastside didn’t shoot that much better, however, a 3-pointer by James Scott gave the Lions a 22-15 lead late in the quarter.
“After halftime we just kept our composure and we stayed focus. We knew we were playing too timid,” Knight’s Daryl Patterson said. “We stepped up our game. Now we play Highland next and we’ll be in the driver’s seat in league.”
The Hawks (6-0, 6-0) defense turned up several notches to open the second half. In fact, Knight’s defense held Eastside without a field goal for the entire third quarter. The only two points the Lions scored in the quarter were one free throw each by Anahji Jenkins and Scott. In all, the Hawks forced the Lions to commit 20 turnovers with their full-court pressure defense.
“We played a good game and at halftime coach (Hegre) told us not to keep our heads down. We executed and we got the win,” Hawks Malik Larane said. “This is a big win for us and we know next time will be harder. Our defense comes first and coach told us to turn up our defense.”
Knight fought all the way back to tie the score 26-26 with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter following a bucket by Frank Haro. On the ensuing possession Larane netted a 3-pointer to give the Hawks their first lead of the game, 29-26.
Haro followed that up with a 3-pointer and a yell to his bench to extend the lead to 32-26. Patterson capped the 10-0 run with a bucket to extend Knight’s lead to 34-26. The Hawks outscored Eastside 16-2 in the third quarter.
“I thought we took care of the ball better in the second half,” Hegre said. “Our theme is if we defend good things will happen on offense. Funny how our defense was better in the second half and our offense.”
DaBreon Chastang broke a nearly 10-minute field goal drought, that covered the end of the second quarter until the beginning of the fourth, with a 3-pointer that kept Eastside close, 36-29.
A 3-pointer by Larane’s brother, Michael, extended the Hawks’ lead to 43-35 with 2:35 remaining. The Lions’ Dominic Clayton, who finished with four 3-pointers, hit one with 2:13 remaining the trim Knight’s lead to 43-38.
Later in the quarter, Eastside played great defense but fouled with one second remaining on the shot clock to give the Hawks the ball out of bounds and a new shot clock. The Lions would never recover.
Malik Larane led the Hawks with 12 points and Michael Larane added nine. Patterson finished with 10 points. Scott finished with nine points and Nate Anderson didn’t have his usual efficient offensive night, but he did finish with nine blocks.
