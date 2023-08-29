 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Sports Roundup

Knight comes back to win first girls flag football game

  • 0

DOWNEY — The Knight girls flag football team picked up its first win in its first game in school history with a come-from-behind 18-14 victory over Warren on Monday at Warren High School.

The Hawks (1-0) handed the Bears (2-1) their first loss of the season in their third game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.