Knight comes back to win first girls flag football game

DOWNEY — The Knight girls flag football team picked up its first win in its first game in school history with a come-from-behind 18-14 victory over Warren on Monday at Warren High School.
The Hawks (1-0) handed the Bears (2-1) their first loss of the season in their third game.
“The team in general, we’ve been working really hard since July 5 and there was nothing really to show for it,” Knight coach Ryan Tarnoff said. “So, it’s really nice to be able to put something down on paper and get the first win in school history.”
Knight scored right before halftime to pull within two points, trailing 14-12 going into the break.
But on the Hawks’ first drive in the second half, Desiree Ahumada threw her third touchdown pass — a 45-yarder to Anayah Tryon — to make it 18-14.
And the defense held from there.
Knight had a drive stall with one minute left in the game and Tarnoff said he asked his players if they should go for it on fourth down, or punt. The players all said to go for it.
The result was a 38-yard pass to Amia Tate, who was tackled at the 2-yard line. The Hawks took a knee from there to win the game.
Jalene Aguilar scored the first touchdown in school history for Knight on a 2-yard pass from Ahumada in the first half.
Ahumada threw 14 completions for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Her favorite target was Tryon, who amassed 141 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns.
The Hawks next take on Santa Monica on the road on Sept. 7.
BAKERSFIELD — The Boron football team won its second straight game to start the season with a 56-29 victory over Mira Monte on Saturday.
Andrew Gartica had nine carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns for the Bobcats (2-0), while Isaiah Morgan had six carries for 100 yards and two scores.
Boron’s Israel Flores also scored two touchdowns and racked up 101 yards on 17 carries, while Dylan Kindschi’s only carry was a 53-yard touchdown.
Morgan also had two sacks on defense and blocked a field goal, while Colton Boyett had a caused fumble and a fumble recovery. Flores and Alijah Olds also recovered fumbles, while Ben Marlow caused a fumble.
The game was tied at 27 at halftime, but Boron outscored Mira Monte 29-2 in the second half.
The Bobcats take on Riverside Prep (1-1) at home on Friday.
