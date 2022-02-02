Knight clinches title

QUARTZ HILL — The Knight boys basketball team clinched its second consecutive Golden League championship on Tuesday night with a solid defensive effort at Quartz Hill High School.
The Hawks used full-court pressure at times to stymie the Royals and cruise to a 67-48 victory, giving Knight the league title outright.
Knight (16-6, 13-0) is two games ahead of second-place Highland (11-2) with one game remaining in the regular season. Quartz Hill (11-13, 7-6) entered the game in sole possession of third place, just one game ahead of Palmdale and Eastside.
“This is a tough environment. It always is. Tough gym to play in and I thought our guys really played pretty well,” Knight coach Tom Hergre said. “We didn’t play as well when we played them at home. Obviously, coming over here, pretty happy with the effort our guys gave tonight.
“I don’t know what the number was, but we had a lot of deflected passes tonight. Obviously that leads to transition scores. I think that kind of kickstarted us, our defense.”
Although Quartz Hill junior Ben Hardani gave the Royals a quick 2-0 lead to start the game, Knight responded with a 7-0 run and never looked back.
Knight junior Malik Larane scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter, as the Hawks took a 17-10 lead entering the second quarter.
“I think we played good,” Larane said. “The last time we played them, we came out with a slow start, but this time we came out and we played hard and we executed well.
“I feel that last time we played them, we just came off Christmas break. We didn’t play in like weeks. We were kind of rusty. I feel that this game, we had a rhythm going. It was better for us.”
Knight beat Quartz Hill 64-59 in the first matchup on Jan. 10. That victory was the start of an eight-game winning streak the Hawks extended on Tuesday.
“I think we’re playing good,” said Larane, a second-year varsity player. “I think the win we got tonight was good for momentum going into Eastside. It’s going to be a tough one, but going in with momentum and going into the playoffs, I think we’ll be good.”
Knight outscored Quartz Hill 23-11 in the second quarter to take a 40-21 lead at halftime. Larane scored 10 points in the second quarter, including one of his two 3-pointers with two minutes and 43 seconds remaining in the half to give the Hawks a 33-12 lead.
“I feel like our defense, coach emphasizes that, we have a way better defense,” Larane said. “He’s a defensive-first coach. I feel that he puts that in us to go out there and play defense.
“We work in practice. We just go hard, go hard. The results will show. Our motto is ‘We work hard. We come out and play good.’”
Knight junior Darrius Freeman scored 15 points, junior Corion Hubbard finished with nine points and senior Clayton Hegre had six.
Quartz Hill cut into the Knight lead midway through the third quarter, trailing 44-32, but the Hawks answered with a 13-4 run to close the third.
“I think they played hard,” Quartz Hill assistant coach Nate Forte said. “Early on, we just couldn’t find a way to put the ball in the basket, which is what the game is all about. I think they played with good intensity. It could have been better in some areas, but overall I’m OK with way we played.
“Definitely when you miss shots around the basket, the missed layups, and they come down and they’re hitting their 3s, that’s definitely a huge momentum swing. Those few opportunities that we had early on in the game, us not converting, definitely played into them being able to build that lead the way that they were in the first half. I’d have to give credit to Tom and their game plan. They definitely changed some things up that gave us a few headaches. I feel that once we finally got settled, we got the shots that we wanted to get, we just didn’t convert. They had a good defensive game plan coming in, so credit to them.”
Harden and Quartz Hill sophomore Jaidyn Norman both finished with 11 points apiece to lead the Royals, senior Jamal Edwards had five and junior Richard Stogsdill, senior Langston Taylor and junior Nasir Tuff finished with four points apiece.
The Royals celebrated their six seniors with a Senior Night ceremony prior to the game.
Quartz Hill suffered a setback midway through the fourth quarter, when Taylor had to be helped off the court with a left leg injury after he was fouled driving to the basket.
Quartz Hill plays at Littlerock on Thursday in the regular-season finale.
The Royals are still playing for a playoff spot. Quartz Hill finished tied for third in league last season with Highland, after the Royals won the league title outright in 2020.
“We’re treating Thursday as a must-win game, in order to clinch a playoff seed,” Forte said.
Knight plays at Eastside on Thursday.
Hegre said the CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets are being released later than usual, to allow teams to play makeup games until Sunday because of COVID.
“At least we know we’re at home in the first round,” Knight coach Tom Hergre said. “We have a tough division, so I’m sure we’ll draw a tough opponent.”
Knight plays in Division 3-AA and will likely play a home game in the first round on Friday.
