Knight can’t get past Chaminade in first round

PALMDALE — The Chaminade boys basketball team always had an answer for Knight on Wednesday night.
Knight trailed the entire game before tying it late in the third quarter, but Chaminade quickly retook the lead.
Knight again closed the gap midway through the fourth quarter and Chaminade took the lead for good, pulling away for an 85-71 victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA first-round playoff game at Knight High School.
“I’m really not disappointed,” Knight coach Tom Hegre said. “They made shots. We didn’t shoot the ball well. We were like 25 percent from the 3-point line and we were 6-for-16 from the free-throw line, so we really didn’t shoot the ball very well. We just played with a ton of heart and that kind of kept us in the the thing.”
Knight (18-8) trailed from the start, but outscored Chaminade (18-13) 24-20 in the third quarter, tying the game at 56-56 for the first time with less than 20 seconds remaining in the third.
“We came out slow, but we fought back,” Knight senior Malik Larane said. “We made a run, but ultimately they hit big shots at the end. Give credit to them. I think we played hard and fought.
“They just executed. We played hard, but they just hit shots. We played hard, but we just couldn’t get it to go in. Next time … Well, I don’t have a next time. Next year, they’ll get it for us.”
Malik Larane tied the game with a steal and a layup, but was whistled for a foul. Chaminade junior Bryce Goldman made the first free throw and missed the second, which was rebounded by Chaminade senior Coltrane Marchand, who immediately put it in to give the Eagles a 59-56 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Malik Larane scored a team-high 24 points, including 10 in the third quarter.
“We really wanted to win, but like coach said he wasn’t really disappointed,” he said. “He was happy with how we executed and came out and played hard. We can take that as a positive.”
Chaminade outscored Knight 26-15 in the fourth quarter.
Freeman made a layup with four minutes and 34 seconds remaining that cut Chaminade’s lead to 65-63, but he injured hit foot and had to remain in the game to shoot a free throw. Freeman then had to commit a foul to stop the game and leave.
The Eagles finished with a 14-3 run after Malik Larane made a layup to cut Chaminade’s lead to 71-68.
“We started to be patient on offense and work the ball around to the right shooters, because the second half they did a good job of shutting down (junior Ethan Johnson) and limiting his shots, but we have a lot of guys that can score on our team,” Chaminade coach Bryan Cantwell said. “We started using him as a screener and then getting guys open to knock down shots. That got (Jonas Thurman) going. Jonas didn’t score in the first half and then he scored 11 in the second half.”
“We went on a 12-0 run with like two and a half minutes, because we were executing on offense. What happens in high school, you execute on offense, you play defense harder.”
Ethan Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Eagles a 77-68 lead.
Johnson finished with a game-high 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Marchand had 25 points, making six 3s, Goldman added 16 points and Thurman had 11.
Knight sophomore Da’vian Brooks finished with 13 points, hitting three 3s in the fourth quarter, junior Darren Harper had 11 points, freshman Amare Larane added nine, Freeman finished with eight and senior Corion Hubbard and sophomore Jose Salgado Jr. both had three points apiece.
“We played hard,” Freeman said. “We can’t be upset at all. They made more shots than us.
“I have no complaints. We left it on the floor and that’s all you can ask for. It will always be tough to take.”
Knight was outscored 16-9 in the first quarter, but rebounded to score 23 points in the second, as did Chaminade, which took a 39-32 lead at halftime.
“I’m not disappointed at all,” Hegre said. “We’ve been battling adversity all year, with Malik being out for a month with a fracture. Tonight, we lost CJ, basically we had to change the lineup just before the start of the game, because he just couldn’t go. He’s been battling a toe injury. The last two years we’ve been battling injuries and adversity and our kids have just kind of toughed it out.
“Tonight, I thought they battled adversity. When we didn’t have CJ, we were a little out of sync. But then heart took over. Our guys just played with a ton of heart to get back in that thing.”
Knight won its third consecutive Golden League championship.
“There aren’t a lot of kids in this Valley that have experienced winning a league championship, but our seniors have won three in a row,” Hegre said. “I believe they were 40-2 in the last three years in league. Hard to be disappointed. If you’re disappointed in a group of guys like that, then your expectations are out of sync.
“They’ve played so well the last three years that they’ve played into Division 2AA. There’s really nothing equitable about competitive equity, the CIF system. The fact that we have to play Rancho Cucamonga last year and Chaminade this year in the first round of the playoffs, then look at the teams that everybody else gets to play. There’s nothing equitable about the system, competitive equity. You play all year and then you get punished. We get punished for being good. That’s hard to keep dealing with that.”
