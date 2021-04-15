QUARTZ HILL — The Knight boys tennis team performed two firsts against Quartz Hill on Tuesday, beating the Royals 5-4 in singles as both teams were short players.
It was the first time the Hawks have defeated the Royals and the first time the team has had a singles player sweep all three sets.
Knight No. 1 singles player Adam Velasquez won his three sets, 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 (3). His final victory sealed the win for the Hawks. The two teams were tied at 4 when Velasquez trailed Quartz Hill’s Henry Andrews 3-0 in the set tiebreaker. But Velasquez fought through a windy day and won seven straight points to complete the sweep and win the match for his team.
“Adam battled the wind as well as the Quartz Hill players,” Knight coach James Jutila said.
Rabi Elkhoury won a 6-4 set for the Hawks, while Elmer Avila picked up a 7-5 victory.
Andrews won two sets for the Royals, 6-1, 6-2, while Conner Cheng also picked up two wins, 6-3, 6-2.
Knight will host Eastside at AV High next Tuesday, while Quartz Hill hosts Littlerock.
Girls Basketball
Quartz Hill 76, AV 7
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 76-7 at AV High on Tuesday night.
Savannah Arrellano and Mandy Frozina led all scorers with 14 points apiece, while Amaya Farnes and Grace Faulk each scored 10 points and Aima Tuiasosopo chipped in nine points.
All nine Royals players scored in the victory.
Quartz Hill (2-0) takes on Highland at home on Friday, while Antelope Valley (0-2) plays at Knight.
Baseball
Paraclete 2, Viewpoint 0
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team won its league opener with a 2-0 victory over Viewpoint on Wednesday at Paraclete High.
Hunter Edwards threw a complete game shutout for the Spirits (6-3, 1-0), giving up three hits, two walks and striking out four to improve to 2-2.
Jacoby Madise scored both runs for Paraclete, going 1-for-2 with a walk, Trevor Shepherd had two walks and an RBI and Logan Reese also drove in a run.
Paraclete will play Viewpoint on Friday at Encino Little League Park at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.