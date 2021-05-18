LONG BEACH — The Desert Christian track and field team sent a small contingency of five boys distance runners to the Nike Long Beach Poly Track Rabbit Relay Carnival on Saturday.
Four of the runners competed in the open 1,600-meter run and all posted personal-best marks in under five minutes.
DC junior Brent Roetcisoender finished fourth, behind three Long Beach Poly runners, with a time of 4 minutes, 8.65 seconds, while senior David Caddick placed eighth in 4:46.37, senior Emerson Calhoun was ninth in 4:47.55 and senior Daniel Caddick was 12th in 4:58.54.
In the boys high jump, junior Kody Del Frate leaped a personal-best 5 feet, 10 inches for second in the event and fourth in Desert Christian history.
The boys 4x800-meter relay team of Del Frate, David Caddick, Calhoun and Roetcisoender took third with a time of 8:49.67, the third fastest 4x800 time in Desert Christian history.
Desert Christian coaches Clay Patten and Tammy McGrath went to Long Beach for the event, while head coach Andy Visokey and throws coach Nick Alvarez went with the remainder of the team to Vasquez High School where they competed against Vasquez and Trinity Classical Academy.
Visokey said he was “very excited” when he received coach Patten’s text about the boys’ 1,600-meter times.
At Vasquez, Desert Christian junior Lily Kreiger achieved a personal-best mark in the girls discus with a toss of 83 feet, 4 inches, which is the sixth best throw in Desert Christian history.
Visokey said he, “enjoyed watching Lily Kreiger’s personal-best mark in the discus.”
The Knights next compete against Faith Baptist, Trinity Classical and Vasquez in the Heritage League Finals on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Antelope Valley College.
