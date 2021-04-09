PALMDALE — The Knight boys swimming team defeated Highland 63-22 on Wednesday at DryTown Pool, while the Bulldogs’ girls team edged the Hawks 75-72.
Knight boys swimmer Joran (Ben) Chmielecki swam a CIF Division 3 consideration time of 23.01 seconds in winning the 50 freestyle. Chmielecki also won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.47)
David Fletcher won the 200 free (2:54.13) for the Hawks.
Joshua Cantila won the 100 free (1:04.20) for Highland.
Knight won every boys relay as the Bulldogs did not field any relay teams.
On the girls side, Claire Martin won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:45.70 for the Bulldogs, while Alina Ramirez won the 200 IM (3:10.89) as the lone competitor in the race and Ashley Barrios won the 100 butterfly (1:32.57).
Knight’s Alison Asp won the 100 freestyle (1:13.76) and the 100 backstroke (1:27.80).
Juliana Gomez took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.50) and the 50 free (30.59) for the Hawks and Areli Alvarez won the 500 free (7:43.0).
Highland won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, while Knight won the 200 freestyle relay.
“I know that I am very happy to have my team back in the water and working together,” Knight coach Jeannette Hjelm said. “It makes this year more normal, even with a smaller team due to restriction for sports. The swimmers are amazing at both schools, and their dedication to the sport is what keeps aquatics going.
“I consider myself lucky to coach the team I do, because I have wonderful student athletes.”
Girls: QH 127, Palmdale 30
Boys: QH 140, Palmdale 10
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls and boys swimming teams defeated Palmdale at DryTown Pool on Thursday. The girls won 127-30, while the boys posted a 140-10 victory over the shorthanded Falcons.
Emily Drossel led the way for the Royals with CIF Division 3 qualifying times in both the 50 freestyle (25.64 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:00.52).
The Royals’ 200 freestyle relay team of Isabelle Drossel, Emma Ghee, Kiana Henriquez and Emily Drossel also had a CIF consideration time of 1:50.71.
Henriquez won the 200 free (2:13.31) for Quartz Hill, while Charlize Garcia won the 200 IM (3:12.27), Isabelle Drossel picked up a victory in the 100 free (1:01.50) and Annajolie Ogden won the 500 free (6:48.66).
The Royals also won the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
On the boys side, the Royals also won all three relays.
Sebastian Petho won the 200 free (1:54.12) and the 500 free (5:02.75) for Quartz Hill, while AJ Petho won the 200 IM (2:21.75).
Kaleb Bevington was victorious in the 50 free (26.15) and the 100 free (59.09), while Isaiah Whitten won the 100 butterfly (1:08.39), Dylan Campbell won the 100 backstroke (1:03.84) and Ethan Howell took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.19).
