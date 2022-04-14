LANCASTER — The Knight baseball team withstood a late rally by Eastside in a 7-4 Knight Golden League victory on Wednesday at Eastside High.
Tommy Reyes led Knight at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 and Alejandro Huezo and Angel Molina also had multiple hits for the Hawks. Molina and Chris Holguin both drove in runs in the third inning.
Knight starting pitcher Gabriel Kostorowski got the win on the mound for the Hawks, giving up one run on four hits in six innings, striking out seven. Knight reliever Isaiah Vargas threw one inning of relief.
Eastside senior Devin White went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Lions. White and junior Christopher Stanley both drove in runs for the Lions in the seventh inning, when Eastside rallied for three runs.
Stanley struck out seven on the mound for Eastside, giving up six runs on seven hits in five innings.
Baseball
Highland 12, Lancaster 2
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Lancaster 12-2 in a Golden League game at Highland High on Wednesday.
Highland senior Shea Lewis led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, one run and five RBIs.
Highland senior Tony Cano was 2-for-3 with a double, three run and two RBIs, junior Carter Wood was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, sophomore Will Paxton was 2-for-4 with an RBI and sophomore Caleb Montemayor finished with a single and a run scored.
Highland senior pitcher Darren Roberts got the win, giving up two runs on is hits in six innings, striking out five.
Junior Joseph Lopes led Lancaster at the plate, going 2-for-3, senior Jack DeLeuw was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Junior Pete Hebert was 1-for-3 with a run scored and senior Nolan Murawski and junior Jacob Martinez both had a single.
Softball
Paraclete 12, Vasquez 2 (5)
PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team defeated Vasquez 12-2 in five innings in a non-league game on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park.
Jamie Sencion allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out 11 batters in five innings for the Spirits (18-5-1).
She also helped herself at the plate with two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Paraclete’s Buffy Goodwin had two hits with a double and a triple and scored two runs, while Katelyn Young also recorded two hits with a double and three RBIs and Mina Barriga picked up two hits of her own.
The Spirits are off for spring break until April 25 when they will host Sierra Canyon at Marie Kerr Park.
Tenley Puett hit a double with an RBI and Brooklyn Berger hit a triple for Vasquez (15-7), which plays host to Oakwood today.
Golf
Paraclete 253, Viewpoint 260
PALMDALE — The Paraclete golf team shot a 253 to defeat Viewpoint (260) in a Gold Coast League match on Wednesday at Antelope Valley Country Club.
The Spirits fought through gusts up to 25 mph to get the win.
“Considering the conditions, I was really proud of the way the kids fought and stayed in there,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
Wyatt Gore led Paraclete with a 43, followed by Madeline Burr (47), Charlie Burr (50), Brynlee Maine (51) and Abriel Ginn (62).
The Spirits’ next match is against Sierra Canyon on April 25 at Knollwood.
