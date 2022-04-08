Knight avenges loss to Littlerock with 9-4 victory

PALMDALE — The Knight boys tennis team had more players this time around and avenged a loss to Littlerock earlier this season with a 9-4 victory on Thursday at Palmdale High School.
Both teams fielded just two doubles teams, but Knight had three singles players compared to Littlerock’s two singles players. The Lobos had to forfeit three singles sets, handing the Hawks a 3-0 before touching the court.
The last time the two teams met on March 8, it was Littlerock that fielded one more doubles team and earned a 9-8 victory.
“It’s always dicey whether or not we’re going to win,” Knight coach James Jutila said. “I can usually count on four, maybe five players, but I have five or six others that could fill out the rest of the team.”
Elmer Avila led the way for the Hawks at No. 1 singles, winning his two sets 6-0, 6-1 and benefitting from a forfeit.
“Elmer has improved a lot since last year and I appreciate the work that he’s put in,” Jutila said. “He’s humble, but he tries to be focused on the job at hand and he does a good job. I really appreciate him and him bringing Matthew (Mendoza) up.”
Matthew Mendoza posted two 6-0 victories and won a set by forfeit.
“It’s my first year playing and I think I’ve been doing OK for the amount of time I’ve been playing,” he said. “I lost to Quartz Hill and Lancaster, but that’s expected, they’re very good. I’ve been winning everywhere else, so I think it’s been OK.
“I felt good today, even though some of my shots were wild. I think, overall, I did well.”
Mendoza joined the Hawks this season after switching from golf to tennis, thanks in part to his friendship with Avila.
“Tennis is also a very fun sport to play,” Mendoza said. “I genuinely enjoy playing and I also feel like it’s more physically demanding (than golf) and I like that, too.
“Elmer and I are great friends. My friend Eli Johnson, he graduated and we both played golf together, so I just came over to play (tennis).”
Mendoza has enjoyed his time on his new team.
“I love our team, to be honest,” Mendoza said. “It was forged from nothing. We had to go around the school advertising. I feel like our team is very committed and I love every single one of them.”
Sahildeep Gill had a forfeit win for Knight at No. 3 singles.
Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Wayne Jarvis and Kahenu Samuel won both of their sets 6-2 and 6-1.
“All the boys that I have regularly, I really appreciate their attitude on the court,” Jutila said. “They’re positive, they try. All the instruction I try to give them, they seem to receive it well and improve on their games. So, in that respect, this has been a really good year.”
Littlerock got wins from both its singles players and both doubles teams.
Pablo Jimenez won a 6-1 set at No. 1 singles for the Lobos, while Ivan Millan, playing in just his second match in singles, won a 6-2 set.
“I think I did pretty amazing,” Millan said. “I tried my best. … It was my second time winning.”
Millan said he wanted to challenge himself by switching to singles.
“I wanted to try to my best and see if I could prove myself in singles,” he said. “In doubles, you can have fun with your partner. You cheer up yourself with them, too. When you’re singles, it’s like, ‘All right, I got this.’ The only person that is going to cheer you up is the coach.”
He joined the tennis team this year, but played a little when he lived in Mexico for seven years.
“Ivan really put in a lot of time with me at Domenic Massari, so that’s why I was trying him out at singles today,” Littlerock co-coach Tony Parady said. “That was great to see.”
Skyler Field and Tanner Briggs picked up a 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles for Littlerock, while the No. 2 squad of Jonathan Atlas and Angel Castro also picked up a 6-0 win.
“We’re a very young team,” Parady said. “We only have one or two that have played before. Even then, it’s like it’s not the same.”
Both teams have struggled with fielding full teams this season. The Lobos were without two players, who were at wrestling practice.
“It’s just keeping the players motivated in it, because some of the teams we’ve played in the past, they’ve been playing tennis since they were really young,” Parady said. “Our kids just trying it out, picking up a racket and seeing what it’s like is always fun for us.”
The Hawks have had a hard time with players’ availability, too, but the near-full team made all the difference on Thursday.
“It’s challenging as a coach to know what’s going to happen,” Jutila said. “I’ve had to get kind of like, ‘Hey, sometimes we’re going to win, sometimes we’re going to lose.’ And it’s completely out of my hands.”
Despite the ups and downs of the season, both teams seem to be having fun with the sport.
“I think we all have fun when we practice, or even sometimes we lose and it’s the same,” Millan said. “We just cheer up each other. … Every single time we practice, my partners always just cheer me up. … I cheer them on too. I love them, too, and they try their best.”
After the match, the Littlerock players voted to give Millan the score sheet, a gesture for the best player of the match.
