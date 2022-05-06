Klundt repeats as GL tournament winner

LLANO — On a windy second day of the Golden League Boys Golf CIF Qualifying Tournament, the top four golfers stayed the same on Thursday at Crystalaire Country Club.
Quartz Hill senior Tanner Klundt, the defending tournament champion, entered the second day with a two-stroke lead over freshman teammate Tayden Ramos.
Ramos beat out Klundt for the Golden League regular season title for lowest average.
But Klundt repeated as the CIF Qualifying Tournament champion as both he and Ramos shot identical scores of 79 (40-39).
Klundt finished with a two-day total of 151, after shooting an even-par 72 at Rancho Vista Golf Club on Tuesday.
Ramos finished with a 153 after shooting 74 on Tuesday.
Sixteen golfers were competing for four CIF individual spots.
Lancaster senior Drew DeGeorge, who split the season between baseball and golf, finished third in the tournament with an 86 (39-47) at Crystalaire.
He entered Thursday with a two-stroke lead over Quartz Hill junior Connor Jazwiecki, who also shot an 86 (41-45) at Crystalaire to finish in the fourth and final qualifying spot.
The four golfers will compete at CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals on Monday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.
Quartz Hill sophomore Mike Dubski finished fifth for the first alternate spot, shooting a 98 for an overall total of 189.
Quartz Hill junior Dylan Van Holton finished sixth for the second alternate spot after shooting a 99 on Thursday for a total of 194.
Knight’s Jesus Hernandez took seventh with a 106 (202), while Littlerock’s Jacob Morales came in eighth with a 115. Morales shot a personal-best 100 on Tuesday to finish with a 215 overall.
Palmdale’s Benjamin Hernandez finished ninth with a 133 (238) and Lancaster’s Andrew Martinez was 10th with a 129 (245).
Quartz Hill’s Mike Farnes, Lancaster’s Michael Recinos and Palmdale’s Jeremy Rubio and Elijah Joseph all played pick up during the second round. Quartz Hill’s Kerrington Ambrose and Highland’s Brayden Gridler both did not finish the second day of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.