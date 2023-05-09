Klundt finishes 12th at So Cal Championship

CITY OF INDUSTRY — Antelope Valley College freshman Tanner Klundt finished 12th out of 67 players from 15 colleges at the CCCAA So Cal Championship on Monday at Industry Hills Golf Club’s Babe Zaharias Golf Course.
Klundt shot a 75 in the first round and an 82 in the second round.
“He was able to minimize his mistakes by making some great recovery shots,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “His driver was accurate all round, leaving him with many birdie looks. He made three of them.
“He got off to a slow start in the second round with a 43 on the front nine. Just couldn’t get the putts to drop.”
Klundt’s two-round score was 157 and he was competing for six state individual qualifying spots with 43 other golfers. He needed to shoot a 151 to advance.
“He came in confident, well prepared and fully capable of shooting the scores needed to move on, but just had a bad nine-hole stretch today,” Hazard said. “I’m very proud of the way he represented the college, the community and our golf program as he battled for 36 holes. Tanner will learn from this experience and I look forward to seeing him get another chance at making it to state next year.”
G2: AVC 4, Santiago Canyon 0
G3: Santiago Canyon 5, AVC 0
ORANGE — The Antelope Valley College softball team’s season came to an end on Saturday as the Marauders lost the rubber match against host Santiago Canyon, 5-0, in the CCCAA SoCal Regionals.
The Marauders (27-16) didn’t go down without a fight. After losing the opening game of the best-of-three series on Friday, AVC came back to win the second game on Saturday, 4-0, forcing a third game.
The Marauders manufactured two runs in the top of the second inning. Alanna Hernandez, who doubled, went to third on a Natalie Gomez fielder’s choice. Hernandez then scored on an errant pickoff attempt, which advanced Gomez to third.
Marissa Rodriguez then walked and, with Natasha Arroyo batting, Rodriguez stole second and Gomez stole home.
AVC added two more runs in the top of the seventh.
Victoria Alcantar singled to left field and was replaced by pinch runner Haylei Weiske, who immediately scored on Savannah Cervantes’ RBI double.
Two outs later, Emily Centeno singled to right field and Cervantes scored on an error by the right fielder.
AVC pitcher Emmeliz Sera allowed just two hits and two walks and a hit batter in seven innings, while striking out two.
In the final game, the Marauders had six hits, but couldn’t get a run across. Santiago Canyon scored five runs on 12 hits.
AVC had the bases loaded with no outs in the second inning, but a fly out and a double play ended the inning. The Marauders grounded into three double plays in the game.
Alcantar was 2-for-4 with a double, while Kylie Zinn also doubled. Cervantes, Cadence Crampton and Jayda Williams all had one hit for the Marauders.
Alcantar took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits and no walks with two strikeouts in four innings.
Sera allowed two runs on three hits in one inning and Annalise Wagner allowed one hit in one scoreless frame.
The Marauders had a solid season as they were the Western State Conference East champions with a 15-3 record.
“The girls played their hearts out, but came up a tad short,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they played and fought to the end. They had a great season.”
