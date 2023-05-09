 Skip to main content
College Sports Roundup

Klundt finishes 12th at So Cal Championship

AVC freshman golfer Tanner Klundt

Courtesy of Brad Hazard

AVC freshman golfer Tanner Klundt competes at the CCCAA So Cal Championship on Monday at the Industry Hills Golf Club’s Babe Zaharias Golf Course. Klundt finished 12th overall, missing state qualifying by six strokes. 

 

CITY OF INDUSTRY — Antelope Valley College freshman Tanner Klundt finished 12th out of 67 players from 15 colleges at the CCCAA So Cal Championship on Monday at Industry Hills Golf Club’s Babe Zaharias Golf Course.

Klundt shot a 75 in the first round and an 82 in the second round.

