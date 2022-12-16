Ducks Canadiens Hockey

Associated Press

Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2, Thursday, in Montreal.

 Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — John Klingberg scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid.

