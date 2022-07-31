BIRMINGHAM, England — Stripped of a medal and issued a fine, New Zealand cyclist Ellesse Andrews turned her fortunes around in stunning fashion at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Andrews shocked Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell in the women’s sprint at the Lee Valley velodrome, reeling in the Canadian in both races to claim the gold medal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.