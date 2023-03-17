Blue Jackets Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) after the team’s 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Carl Grundstrom had a goal and an assist in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, Pheonix Copley made 30 saves and the Kings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night.

Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson also scored to help the Kings improve to 7-0-1 in their past eight games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.