Oilers Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) catches the puck hit by Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday in Los Angeles. The play was ruled a goal after a video review.

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night.

Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6.

