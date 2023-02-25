NEW YORK — Phillip Danault, Arthur Kaliyev and Gabriel Vilardi scored in the second period and the Los Angeles Kings ended a two-game skid by defeating the New York Islanders 3-2 on Friday night.

Jonathan Quick made 16 saves for his 370th career victory, moving into 19th place on the NHL’s all-time list. Quick also surpassed Tom Barrasso for the third-most wins by a U.S.-born goaltender, trailing only John Vanbiesbrouck (374) and Ryan Miller (391).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.