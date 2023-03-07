Capitals Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings players celebrate a goal by Vladislav Gavrikov (84) as the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin (8) skates past them during the second period on Monday in Los Angeles. The Kings won 4-2.

LOS ANGELES — Mikey Anderson scored in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Pheonix Copley made 20 saves as the Kings won their sixth straight game on home ice.

