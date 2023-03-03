Canadiens Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Gabe Vilardi and Anze Kopitar scored in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night.

Alex Iafallo also scored and Pheonix Copley made 19 saves to help the Kings win their fourth straight home game.

