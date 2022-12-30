Kings Avalanche Hockey

Kings right wing Adrian Kempe (front) gets his stick tangled with that of Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher during the second period, Thursday, in Denver.

 

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.

Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist.

