Sharks Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (left) scores on San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (right) as defenseman Matt Benning (second from left), defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (center) and Kings center Anze Kopitar watch during the first period, Wednesday, in Los Angeles. The Kings scored two goals in the third period to defeat the Sharks 4-3.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Gabe Vilardi and Drew Doughty scored in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Kempe also had a goal, Pheonix Copley make 26 saves, and the Kings won their third straight game while improving to 10-2-1 in their past 13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.