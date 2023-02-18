Kings Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (left) is scored on by Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe as left wing Kevin Fiala watches during the second period, Friday, in Anaheim. The Kings won 6-3.

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Adrian Kempe scored his eighth goal in four games during the Los Angeles Kings’ 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night in a feisty edition of the Freeway Faceoff.

Pheonix Copley made 16 saves before the Kings’ unlikely No. 1 goalie got a match penalty in the final minute of the second period for throwing punches with his blocker during a big brawl. Copley also skated out to accept John Gibson’s invitation for a center-ice goalie fight, but linesmen intervened first.

