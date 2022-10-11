Kings Golden Knights Hockey

Associated Press

Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates after center Adrian Kempe (left)scored during overtime in a preseason game, Sept. 26, in Las Vegas. The Kings open the regular season today.

LOS ANGELES — After making the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, Todd McLellan thinks the easy part is done for the Los Angeles Kings in their rebuilding project. Now comes living up to expectations.

“We have to accept that responsibility to step up every day,” said McLellan, who is beginning his fourth season as coach. “Expectations are high within our locker room and organization. They are attainable and reasonable. We are in control of them. We took a big leap last year and would like to build on that and move forward.”

