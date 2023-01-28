Kings Panthers Hockey

Associated Press

Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) attempts a shot at Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) during the second period, Friday, in Sunrise, Fla. Copley saved a career-high 41 shots in the Kings’ win.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Adrian Kempe had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pheonix Copley made a career-high 41 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held on to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, who led 3-0 midway through the second period.

