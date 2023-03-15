Islanders Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Kings players celebrate a goal by Drew Doughty, while the New York Islanders’ Scott Mayfield (24) skates past during the second period, Tuesday, in Los Angeles.

 

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo scored on the power play as part of a four-goal outburst in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Blake Lizotte, Trevor Moore and Quinton Byfield also scored for Los Angeles. Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves, and the Kings improved to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

