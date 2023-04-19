Warriors Kings Basketball

Associated Press

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) reacts after making a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Warriors in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs on Saturday in Sacramento.

 

 José Luis Villegas

It was a tie game in Orlando on Nov. 5. De’Aaron Fox got the ball with about five seconds left, took four dribbles and let a shot fly from just inside of midcourt as time expired.

Swish, for the win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.