Kings playoff preview

Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) focuses on the puck during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets, March 25, in Los Angeles. Doughty and the Kings take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers tonight in Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference playoffs first-round series.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Although Drew Doughty has raised the Stanley Cup twice in his long career with the Los Angeles Kings, it's been five years since he skated in the playoffs.

The star defenseman and his Kings are both ready to get back on the NHL's biggest stage when they open their first-round playoff series against the powerhouse Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

