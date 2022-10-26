Lightning Kings Hockey

Associated Press

The Los Angeles Kings celebrate after center Gabriel Vilardi (13) scored during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 4-2.

LOS ANGELES — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning.

