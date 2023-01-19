LOS ANGELES — Sacramento coach Mike Brown has been lauding his team's depth all season. On Wednesday night the Kings showed it with one of their top players sidelined.

Despite Domantas Sabonis being out with an illness, the Kings extended their winning streak to five with a 116-111 victory behind 32 points from De’Aaron Fox.

