Coaches-Where are the Women Soccer

Associated Press

Twila Kilgore, assistant coach on the U.S. team watches players warm up prior to a CONCACAF women’s championship soccer semifinal match against Costa Rica on July 14, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico.

 

 Fernando Llano

Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Thursday.

Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer’s top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1½ years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.

