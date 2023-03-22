NASCAR RFK Resurgence Auto Racing

Associated Press

Car owner Jack Roush (left) greets Brad Keselowski on pit road before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 John Raoux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the best things to happen to rebranded RFK Racing came exactly one year ago when NASCAR found an illegal part on Brad Keselowski’s car.

The illegal modification was found following just the fifth race of Keselowski’s first season as part owner of the once-proud organization founded by Jack Roush. The ensuing penalty was crippling and essentially ended Keselowski’s championship chances with 31 races remaining in the season.

